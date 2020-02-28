Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 134,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.89 and a one year high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 75,667,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,963,898,000 after purchasing an additional 622,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,644,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,937,432,000 after buying an additional 534,356 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,854,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,659,630,000 after buying an additional 1,177,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,064,025,000 after buying an additional 1,293,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,982,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,356,000 after buying an additional 1,273,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

