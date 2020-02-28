Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Down 12.3% in February

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the January 30th total of 6,480,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

TD stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.61. 3,088,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,349 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,498,000 after buying an additional 985,612 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,222,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,935,000 after buying an additional 81,769 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 21,673,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,270,000 after buying an additional 207,688 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,284,000 after buying an additional 4,423,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TD. Citigroup lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.