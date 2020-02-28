Toronto-Dominion Bank Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,239 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,457% compared to the average volume of 208 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,817,000 after buying an additional 2,922,349 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,498,000 after buying an additional 985,612 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,222,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,935,000 after buying an additional 81,769 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 21,673,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,270,000 after buying an additional 207,688 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,284,000 after buying an additional 4,423,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.61. 3,088,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,109. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

