Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$75.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$79.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.18.

TSE TD traded down C$1.86 on Friday, hitting C$69.04. 9,997,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,653. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$74.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$74.44. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$67.69 and a 52 week high of C$77.96. The company has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.11 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.3099997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total value of C$744,300.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

