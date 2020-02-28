Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$80.00 at National Bank Financial

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins set a C$81.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.18.

Shares of TSE TD traded down C$1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting C$69.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,997,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,653. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$74.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$74.44. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$67.69 and a 12 month high of C$77.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.11 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.3099997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total transaction of C$744,300.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

