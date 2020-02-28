Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$79.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins set a C$81.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$80.18.

TSE:TD traded down C$1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$69.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,997,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$74.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.44. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$67.69 and a 12-month high of C$77.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.3099997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total value of C$744,300.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

