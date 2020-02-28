Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director Buys $719,742.10 in Stock

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director S.A. Total bought 81,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $719,742.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, S.A. Total bought 100,600 shares of Total stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $890,310.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, S.A. Total sold 319,128 shares of Total stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $2,779,604.88.

On Friday, January 31st, S.A. Total sold 499,786 shares of Total stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $4,268,172.44.

On Wednesday, January 29th, S.A. Total sold 211,677 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $1,854,290.52.

On Monday, January 27th, S.A. Total sold 400,408 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $3,363,427.20.

On Friday, January 24th, S.A. Total sold 157,602 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,377,441.48.

On Tuesday, January 21st, S.A. Total sold 180,612 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $1,582,161.12.

On Friday, January 17th, S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $1,842,105.46.

On Wednesday, January 15th, S.A. Total sold 173,058 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,465,801.26.

NYSE TOT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.14. 5,065,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,783. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80. Total SA has a 12-month low of $41.32 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

