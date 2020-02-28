Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Short Interest Down 15.8% in February

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the January 30th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,065,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.83. Total has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Total will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 499,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $4,268,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,078 shares of company stock worth $18,533,004 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Total by 842.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,666,000 after buying an additional 5,561,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $470,220,000 after buying an additional 1,567,608 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,687,000 after buying an additional 1,149,927 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Total by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,046,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,185,000 after buying an additional 424,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Total by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,426,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after buying an additional 415,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

