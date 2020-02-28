Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Short Interest Update

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 403,500 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the January 30th total of 468,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of TM stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $130.75. 367,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,431. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $116.81 and a 12-month high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $190.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.04.

TM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 11.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 20.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

