Traceability Chain (TAC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,566.00

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, FCoin and LBank. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $9,566.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00039419 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00437025 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001380 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011523 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001788 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011866 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 811,355,827 tokens. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

