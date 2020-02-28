Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $16.14 on Friday, hitting $266.15. 121,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,452. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 132.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.74. Trade Desk has a one year low of $173.60 and a one year high of $323.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $94,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,368.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 83,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.87, for a total transaction of $20,935,108.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,123,077.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,109 shares of company stock valued at $46,815,130 in the last three months. 17.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 560.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

