Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $310.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TTD. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.24.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $250.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.42. Trade Desk has a one year low of $173.60 and a one year high of $323.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $1,686,131.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,529.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,109 shares of company stock valued at $46,815,130 over the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

