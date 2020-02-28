Traders Buy High Volume of Santander Consumer USA Call Options (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 31,806 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,912% compared to the typical daily volume of 397 call options.

Santander Consumer USA stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. 5,803,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,067. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

SC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.