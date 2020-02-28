Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,756 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,172% compared to the average volume of 138 call options.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $9.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.60. 1,380,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,216. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $84.45 and a twelve month high of $130.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.58. The company has a current ratio of 66.09, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 523.19% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $794,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,706,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 71,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.