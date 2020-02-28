Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Vereit (NYSE:VER)

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,818 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,014% compared to the average volume of 86 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VER. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vereit by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Vereit by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Vereit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vereit by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vereit by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vereit alerts:

VER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

NYSE:VER traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.77. 1,203,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,646,661. Vereit has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.