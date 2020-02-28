Transcodium (TNS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $161,483.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. Transcodium has a market cap of $120,097.00 and approximately $161,483.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, TOPBTC, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.81 or 0.02494532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00218164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00047620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,253,631 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com.

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, TOPBTC, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

