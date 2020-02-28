Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s current price.

TCL.A has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE TCL.A traded down C$0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching C$16.22. The company had a trading volume of 719,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.78. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$12.56 and a 12-month high of C$21.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 8.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.31.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

