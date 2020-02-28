TransferCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $257.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. During the last week, TransferCoin has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $50,260.00 and $257.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00019033 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,285,445 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

