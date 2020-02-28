Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Short Interest Up 16.5% in February

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 77,200,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the January 30th total of 66,270,000 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

RIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Get Transocean alerts:

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. Transocean has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Transocean by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 138,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 540,940 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 413,659 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Transocean by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 398,185 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 82,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.