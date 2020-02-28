Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Down 14.2% in February

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the January 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 799,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 666,729 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 73,791 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 562.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 52,340 shares in the last quarter. 6.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. 835,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.

TGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

