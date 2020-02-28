Travala.com Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Travala.com has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One Travala.com token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001782 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $259,870.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,383,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,834,971 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala.

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

