TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the January 30th total of 192,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other TravelCenters of America news, COO Barry A. Richards sold 4,277 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $38,706.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Rebholz sold 8,469 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $76,644.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,706 shares of company stock valued at $151,189. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. 4,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $105.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $23.70.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

