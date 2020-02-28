TRB Advisors LP Has $39.43 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TRB Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 127.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 16.7% of TRB Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Microsoft by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 127,920 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 24,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,556,287 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,884,731,000 after acquiring an additional 275,399 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 48,402 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 71,635 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $157.75. The company had a trading volume of 68,653,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,266,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,199.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $106.87 and a one year high of $190.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.18 and its 200 day moving average is $151.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

