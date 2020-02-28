Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Director Sells $13,538.04 in Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Director Nicholas Carter sold 2,234 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $13,538.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,517.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Nicholas Carter sold 556 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $3,586.20.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Nicholas Carter sold 3,100 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $20,212.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Nicholas Carter sold 2,500 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $16,175.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Nicholas Carter sold 1,250 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $8,212.50.

On Friday, February 7th, Nicholas Carter sold 2,966 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $19,753.56.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Nicholas Carter sold 1,730 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $12,110.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $35,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $35,750.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $35,650.00.

TREC stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 58,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.31. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a market cap of $153.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.27 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trecora Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

