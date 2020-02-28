Trent Alston Purchases 20,000 Shares of Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) Stock

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) insider Trent Alston acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.80 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of A$76,000.00 ($53,900.71).

ASX ABP traded down A$0.14 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting A$3.72 ($2.64). The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$3.80 and its 200 day moving average is A$3.87. Abacus Property Group has a twelve month low of A$3.52 ($2.50) and a twelve month high of A$4.38 ($3.11).

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Abacus Property Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. Abacus Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

About Abacus Property Group

Abacus Property Group is a leading diversified property group. We specialise in investing in core plus property opportunities in Australia. Abacus was established in 1996. We listed on the ASX in 2002 and are included in the S&P/ASX 200 index. Abacus is a stapled entity that combines the securities in three companies, Abacus Group Holdings Limited, Abacus Group Projects Limited and Abacus Storage Operations Limited, and three trusts, Abacus Trust, Abacus Income Trust and Abacus Storage Property Trust.

