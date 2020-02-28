Trex Company Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.93. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TREX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Trex from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Trex from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $98.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.90. Trex has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $109.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,556,000 after acquiring an additional 205,842 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,784,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,119,000 after acquiring an additional 120,128 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,118,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,392,000 after acquiring an additional 693,092 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 970,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,746,000 after acquiring an additional 71,416 shares during the period.

In other Trex news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $504,951.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,442.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

