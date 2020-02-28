Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$13.25

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TCN traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.33. 899,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,174. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.73. Tricon Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$9.51 and a twelve month high of C$12.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

