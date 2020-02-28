Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$13.50

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TCN. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

TSE TCN traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,174. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.73. Tricon Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$9.51 and a twelve month high of C$12.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51.

About Tricon Capital Group

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

