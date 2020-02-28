Trident Group Reaches Market Cap of $1,755.00 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the dollar. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.53 or 0.02494031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00218008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00046250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00129168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

