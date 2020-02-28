Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In other Trimble news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,521.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,374,688.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,551 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Trimble by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 804,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. Trimble has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

