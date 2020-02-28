Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tronox in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tronox’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $7.15 on Friday. Tronox has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.71 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,718,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,251,000 after purchasing an additional 620,321 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 479,511 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 393.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 399,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 303,548 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

