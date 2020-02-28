TrueChain (TRUE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.20 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. TrueChain has a market cap of $24.30 million and approximately $17.20 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00003524 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, CoinBene, HitBTC and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00054466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00528533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.47 or 0.06688604 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00065376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030192 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005460 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011657 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ZB.COM, DragonEX, CoinBene, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

