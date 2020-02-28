TrueFlip Price Down 21.7% Over Last Week (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00004912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $22,506.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.74 or 0.02474610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00218901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00128164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip’s launch date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.