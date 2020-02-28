Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Short Interest Down 14.4% in February

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the January 30th total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days.

TRMK traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,571. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $36.63.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter valued at $29,454,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,502,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,344,000 after acquiring an additional 122,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Trustmark by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,390,000 after acquiring an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Trustmark by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 50,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.