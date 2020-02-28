Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the January 30th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TUP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. 175,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.39, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $30.39.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $33,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,073.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 489.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 117,553 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,185,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

