Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Given $42.25 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $42.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Turning Point Brands an industry rank of 208 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

TPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE:TPB opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,566,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,805,000 after acquiring an additional 174,229 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 576.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 309,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 199,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 109,108 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Brands (TPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.