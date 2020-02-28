Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Short Interest Down 12.0% in February

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the January 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,566,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,805,000 after acquiring an additional 174,229 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 576.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 309,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 199,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 109,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.15. 284,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,482. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 39.66% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPB. Buckingham Research began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

