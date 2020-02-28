TurtleCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $492,706.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 66,806,649,712 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

