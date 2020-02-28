TurtleNetwork Hits 1-Day Volume of $22,651.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $498,904.00 and $22,651.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011147 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00736342 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00016875 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

