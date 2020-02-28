Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Tutor Perini in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,703,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,197 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,685,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,480,000 after acquiring an additional 879,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 319.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 319,671 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth $2,955,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth $3,163,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

