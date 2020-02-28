Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tutor Perini in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TPC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tutor Perini has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of TPC opened at $12.07 on Friday. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $579.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.