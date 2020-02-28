Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Director Sells $100,156.25 in Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $100,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 33,463,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,305,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. Wedbush increased their price target on Twitter from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $161,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,029 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,656 shares in the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $35,754,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,527,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,947,000 after acquiring an additional 726,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

