U Network Trading Down 13.3% This Week (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One U Network token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, DDEX and DEx.top. During the last seven days, U Network has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official website for U Network is u.network. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, HADAX, IDEX, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.