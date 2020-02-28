U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

U.S. Physical Therapy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.22. The stock had a trading volume of 155,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,065. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day moving average is $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $98.53 and a 52 week high of $148.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $122.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USPH. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

