U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Price Target Cut to $120.00

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barrington Research from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on USPH. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

USPH stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.24 and a 200 day moving average of $125.35. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $102.92 and a 12 month high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,258,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,873,000 after acquiring an additional 79,478 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

