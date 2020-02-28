Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 124,294 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.13. 1,663,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,139,684. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 4,265,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $118,829,112.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,075,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,188,389.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,053,818 shares of company stock worth $598,851,492.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

