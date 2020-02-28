Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Short Interest Down 13.7% in February

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 43,750,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the January 30th total of 50,690,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. UBS Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $4,816,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,552,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,562,041.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 4,265,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $118,829,112.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,075,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,188,389.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,053,818 shares of company stock valued at $598,851,492 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.17. 2,185,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,139,684. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.03. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

