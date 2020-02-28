Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 4,265,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $118,829,112.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,075,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,188,389.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,643,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,296,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,053,818 shares of company stock worth $598,851,492.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.