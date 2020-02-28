Ubex Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $795,673.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ubex has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Ubex token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Bilaxy, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00054466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00528533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.47 or 0.06688604 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00065376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030192 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011469 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,115,044,110 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, LBank, Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex, BTC-Alpha, Hotbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

