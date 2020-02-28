Ubiq (UBQ) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000981 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $1,553.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.